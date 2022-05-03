“Come From Away” playing at the Washington Pavilion this week and weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A one-of-a-kind musical is playing at the Washington Pavilion this week and weekend. It is based on a true story about one of history’s most infamous days. It will be sure to move you emotionally with songs about coming together in hard times. Theater critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk more about the show.

May 3-6: 7:30 pm | May 7 and 8: 2 pm and 7:30 pm https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/come-away

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.