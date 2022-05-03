Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Come From Away” playing at the Washington Pavilion this week and weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A one-of-a-kind musical is playing at the Washington Pavilion this week and weekend. It is based on a true story about one of history’s most infamous days. It will be sure to move you emotionally with songs about coming together in hard times. Theater critic Mitchell Olson joined us to talk more about the show.

May 3-6: 7:30 pm | May 7 and 8: 2 pm and 7:30 pm https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/come-away

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned
Planned Parenthood North Central States
Planned Parenthood CEO speaks after leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade
Minnesota
667,000 Minnesota workers to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Decreasing clouds, warmer