Dakota State University President to speak at World Summit AI Americas

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths will be a featured speaker at the World Summit AI Americas.

This is the fourth year of the summit, held in Montréal, Canada, on May 4 – 5, which connects over 2,000 artificial intelligence (AI) industry leaders and influencers from business, science, and technology to discuss pertinent topics in AI. The goal of the summit is to bring together the three pillars of AI Systems: Enterprise, Startups & Investors, and Deep Tech. World Summit AI will help guarantee fast-paced innovation and deep learning while sparking new partnerships, investment projects, and tech collaborations.

Griffiths recently served as a commissioner on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. According to a press release, Griffiths will be sharing her thoughts on developments in the industry through a panel discussion on the question: “Does the proposed EU Artificial Intelligence Act provide a regulatory framework for AI that should be adopted globally?”

A press release says she will be joined by fellow panelists Mauritz Kop, Transatlantic Technology Law Forum Fellow at Stanford Law School, and Professor Gillian Hadfield, Director of the Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society at the University of Toronto. The panel moderator is Meredith Broadbent, Former Chairman of the U.S. International Trade Commission and Senior Adviser of the Scholl Chair in International Business at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Also attending from DSU are Vice President for Research and Economic Development Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, and Chief Technology Officer Brent Van Aartsen.

