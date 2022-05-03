Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Decreasing clouds, warmer

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see sunshine return across the region with temperatures getting into the upper 50s by the afternoon. That’s still cooler than average for this time of the year. We’re tracking another round of light rain beginning tonight and lasting through Wednesday. This doesn’t look to bring much for accumulation and will keep temperatures cooler in western South Dakota. We’ll get back to near 60 for the eastern parts of the area.

By Thursday, there will be another chance for some spotty showers for the eastern parts of the area. We’ll see temperatures rebounding further west to the low 60s. Highs by Friday, with the return of the sunshine, will be back in the upper 60s and even some low 70s. Nice weather will stick around for the first half of the weekend as highs on Saturday will be warmer and be in the 70s. Our next chance of rain will come our way for Mother’s Day.

We’ll continue to track some hit or miss rain chances for next Monday as temperatures cool down to the 50s and 60s for highs.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Genomics and cancer care
Avera Medical Minute: Genomics and cancer care
The Madison community is celebrating after breaking ground on a new athletic center on the DSU...
DSU breaks ground on new Athletics Events Center
DSU breaks ground on new athletics events center
The annual ceremony was held at the Sanford Pentagon
Local Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan, say extremists give the wrong image of Islam