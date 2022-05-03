Decreasing Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see sunshine return across the region with temperatures getting into the upper 50s by the afternoon. That’s still cooler than average for this time of the year. We’re tracking another round of light rain beginning tonight and lasting through Wednesday. This doesn’t look to bring much for accumulation and will keep temperatures cooler in western South Dakota. We’ll get back to near 60 for the eastern parts of the area.

By Thursday, there will be another chance for some spotty showers for the eastern parts of the area. We’ll see temperatures rebounding further west to the low 60s. Highs by Friday, with the return of the sunshine, will be back in the upper 60s and even some low 70s. Nice weather will stick around for the first half of the weekend as highs on Saturday will be warmer and be in the 70s. Our next chance of rain will come our way for Mother’s Day.

We’ll continue to track some hit or miss rain chances for next Monday as temperatures cool down to the 50s and 60s for highs.

