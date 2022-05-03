Avera Medical Minute
DSU breaks ground on new Athletics Events Center

By Baylee Peterson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Madison community is celebrating after breaking ground on a new athletic center on the DSU campus that will not only affect the college athletes but the whole community.

DSU broke ground this morning for new athletic event centers and organizers say it has been long coming.

Not only will DSU be updating its current facilities, but it will also be adding new programs.

“We’re going to be adding men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, we’re going to add a new E sport of drone racing,” said DSU athletic director, Jeff Dittman.

He says the new opportunities and facilities help to recruit new athletes around the region.

“It just opens door for us to be able to recruit local and regional student athletes and that’s always our first goal,” said Dittman.

This was the case for DSU student athlete, Shaylee DeBeer who says she was excited to see the plans for their future facilities.

“He kind of showed us these plans and I was like wow, I want to run there someday, I want to play basketball on that court someday. So, I think overall it’s a really exciting thing,” said DSU student athlete, Shaylee DeBeer.

This will impact both the college athletes and high school and youth athletes as well.

“The other great thing is that we share our facilities with the high school, with football and track and field, no doubt they’ll be using it when softball starts next year,” said Dittman.

For more information on the project, you can follow the links at

DSU Athletics Master Plan

