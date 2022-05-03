Former SDSU teacher opens vaccination conversation in new book

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Sternhagen contracted polio when he was 18 months old and there were not many vaccines available. Needless to say, that has changed his life, but he is hoping to change the lives of others who are hesitant to get vaccines when available. The message he is trying to convey is if he was vaccinated as a child, he would not be in a wheelchair today. His book Under Standing Rhythm explains his message in a way that kids could understand. He also discussed his autobiography, Normal For Me, and being disabled during his life.

