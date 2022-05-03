Avera Medical Minute
Former SDSU teacher opens vaccination conversation in new book

Mark Sternhagen discusses his new book that opens up conversations for families hesitant to get...
Mark Sternhagen discusses his new book that opens up conversations for families hesitant to get any type of vaccine.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Sternhagen contracted polio when he was 18 months old and there were not many vaccines available. Needless to say, that has changed his life, but he is hoping to change the lives of others who are hesitant to get vaccines when available. The message he is trying to convey is if he was vaccinated as a child, he would not be in a wheelchair today. His book Under Standing Rhythm explains his message in a way that kids could understand. He also discussed his autobiography, Normal For Me, and being disabled during his life.

