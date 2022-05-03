Jefferson Beer Supply to host a four-day grand opening
JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jefferson Beer Supply announced the debut of their small-batch craft beer at their new brewery and taproom in Jefferson, South Dakota.
The four-day grand opening will take place from May 12-15. It will be the first time Jefferson Beer Supply will be serving their own special recipes made on-site at their new production brewing facility. Their South Dakota-style beers feature ingredients, stories, and flavors that are local to Jefferson and South Dakota at large. All beers will be available on tap and in growlers to-go.
“Our journey to open our brick and mortar has been exciting and full of support from our Jefferson and Siouxland communities. Winning Siouxland business plan competitions, hosting pop-up events with other area small businesses, and collaborating with our local breweries while our facility was under construction all played a big role in getting us to this day and we are grateful. Let’s celebrate!” said a press release from the company.
In addition to new beers, they have food pop-ups, door prizes, live original music, children’s activities, a community fundraiser, beer soft-serve cones, and more. See the schedule below.
Grand Opening scheduled events
Thursday, May 12
-Charcuterie and Cheese boards with Dunes Cheese Gal
-Pint Flights special
Friday, May 13
-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Siouxland Chamber of Commerce 4:30
-Senor Taco food truck
-Live Music show featuring Concrete Cannibal, Sans Dula, Alex Erwin, and Court Jester
Saturday, May 14
-Big Papa’s Grub on the Run food truck
-Ice Cream Social with a sundae toppings bar, regular ice cream, and vanilla beer soft serve
-Muggins Coloring contest and prizes with judge Jessica Hammond aka Brutal Doodles
Sunday, May 15
-Community Potluck and fundraiser
-Brats and hot dogs grilled by Mike Dailey
-Bring desserts and sides to share
-Freewill donation for a plate. Proceeds go to Elk Point Pink Ladies, who support families dealing with cancer in our area
Jefferson Beer Supply Features:
• 1859 Kolsch style light ale
• Grasshopper Cross IPA
• Rhubarb Crisp Pastry Sour
• Tony Likes That Dark Stuff: Milk Stout
Other Beer Featured:
• Taco Ride- our Island ale, a light, hoppy collaborative brew with Jackson St. Brewing and Albrecht Cycle Shop
• Special one-off kegs featuring local coffee, chai, fruit, and more are announced in person each day
Door Prizes from local businesses including:
-Big Frig
-Hair by Maddie J
-First Dakota Bank, Elk Point Branch
-The Diving Elk
-High Ground Coffee
-Eakes Office Solutions
-Andrea Boyle of Thirty-One Gifts
-Midwest Landscaping
-Grandpa John’s Wood Projects
-Dunes Cheese Gal
