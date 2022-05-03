Jefferson Beer Supply to host a four-day grand opening

JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jefferson Beer Supply announced the debut of their small-batch craft beer at their new brewery and taproom in Jefferson, South Dakota.

The four-day grand opening will take place from May 12-15. It will be the first time Jefferson Beer Supply will be serving their own special recipes made on-site at their new production brewing facility. Their South Dakota-style beers feature ingredients, stories, and flavors that are local to Jefferson and South Dakota at large. All beers will be available on tap and in growlers to-go.

“Our journey to open our brick and mortar has been exciting and full of support from our Jefferson and Siouxland communities. Winning Siouxland business plan competitions, hosting pop-up events with other area small businesses, and collaborating with our local breweries while our facility was under construction all played a big role in getting us to this day and we are grateful. Let’s celebrate!” said a press release from the company.

In addition to new beers, they have food pop-ups, door prizes, live original music, children’s activities, a community fundraiser, beer soft-serve cones, and more. See the schedule below.

Autoplay Caption

Grand Opening scheduled events

Thursday, May 12

-Charcuterie and Cheese boards with Dunes Cheese Gal

-Pint Flights special

Friday, May 13

-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Siouxland Chamber of Commerce 4:30

-Senor Taco food truck

-Live Music show featuring Concrete Cannibal, Sans Dula, Alex Erwin, and Court Jester

Saturday, May 14

-Big Papa’s Grub on the Run food truck

-Ice Cream Social with a sundae toppings bar, regular ice cream, and vanilla beer soft serve

-Muggins Coloring contest and prizes with judge Jessica Hammond aka Brutal Doodles

Sunday, May 15

-Community Potluck and fundraiser

-Brats and hot dogs grilled by Mike Dailey

-Bring desserts and sides to share

-Freewill donation for a plate. Proceeds go to Elk Point Pink Ladies, who support families dealing with cancer in our area

Jefferson Beer Supply Features:

• 1859 Kolsch style light ale

• Grasshopper Cross IPA

• Rhubarb Crisp Pastry Sour

• Tony Likes That Dark Stuff: Milk Stout

Other Beer Featured:

• Taco Ride- our Island ale, a light, hoppy collaborative brew with Jackson St. Brewing and Albrecht Cycle Shop

• Special one-off kegs featuring local coffee, chai, fruit, and more are announced in person each day

Door Prizes from local businesses including:

-Big Frig

-Hair by Maddie J

-First Dakota Bank, Elk Point Branch

-The Diving Elk

-High Ground Coffee

-Eakes Office Solutions

-Andrea Boyle of Thirty-One Gifts

-Midwest Landscaping

-Grandpa John’s Wood Projects

-Dunes Cheese Gal

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.