Local Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan, say extremists give the wrong image of Islam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday marked one of the most important Islamic holidays of the year — Eid Al-Fitr, or the “breaking of the fast.”

Muslims all over the world celebrated with communal prayers and celebrations, including a crowd of over 800 at the Sanford Pentagon this morning in Sioux Falls.

The congregations of the three mosques in the city came together for a ceremony consisting of two prayers and a speech about the end of Ramadan, during which participants did not eat from sunrise to sunset for 30 days.

“Ramadan is the month the Quran was revealed. That is the book we believe in,” said Mustafa Kalombo, a local imam (minister) who led the ceremony’s prayers. “(Ramadan) has taught us discipline, how to be conscious and aware of God, so it also rejuvenates the spirit.”

After the ceremony, participants retreated to residences for bountiful feasts and exchanging of gifts.

”Friends, family, and food, that’s really what it’s about,” said attendee Saliya Ali of Sioux Falls. “I’m so excited to see a lot of familiar faces that I haven’t seen in a couple of years, and then also go home and have a big breakfast with my family.”

So, why do Muslims go a month without eating during daylight?

Besides Ramadan being “the way to show gratitude to God,” according to one attendee — and to receive blessings and “wash away your sins,” according to another — it is also to meant to build empathy for those who go hungry out of poverty.

“I restrain myself,” Kalombo said. “I become conscious of others, caring of others. More than what I did before. (It’s) caring about the needy.”

And so, another part of Eid Al-Fitr is donation of charity. Each person who is able to do gives $10-$15 for Muslims in Sioux Falls who need assistance.

For example, one family family of four at the event paid $60. The money is paid to the mosque they attend. Each mosque has a list of people they know are in need.

Additionally, a drop-in box for “Zakat” sat at a table for attendees entering the Sanford Pentagon’s arena, where the ceremony was held.

Zakat — “charity” — is one of the five pillars of Islam. For those who can afford to do so, they must give 2.5% of their yearly savings to needy Muslims anywhere in the world.

”There’s a lot of people in this world who do not have food,” said 19-year-old Mohamed Mohamed, a Uganda native and University of South Dakota student and Sioux Falls Washington High School graduate.

“Throughout Ramadan, there’s people who couldn’t break their fast, as well, so giving 10 dollars, giving 5 dollars, it’s really a meaningful thing to people living in Africa.”

Many Muslims in Sioux Falls are refugees from war-torn and poverty-stricken countries in Africa. They came to the United States seeking a better and safer life for their families, and most who came to Sioux Falls did so because they had a family member or family friend who also made the move.

Naqibullah Azimi came here from Afghanistan, and still has family living in the embattled nation.

He has found people in the Midwest to be “very nice” and “welcoming.”

“I have never faced any racism or anything in Sioux Falls,” Azimi said.

But Azimi, Mohamed, and their fellow Muslims are acutely aware of the Anti-Islam hate and fear-mongering that has spread rampantly among some Americans in the last 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Muslims bemoan how, for those who have not met and befriended a Muslim person, the most common stereotype of the Islam faith, and people who look and dress like them, is of terrorism.

Mohamed knows people who, before meeting him and learning more about Islam, thought “all Muslims are radical. They see bombings and terrorists and ISIS and all that stuff.”

“Those are some extremist people who make the images of Islam look bad, and that creates hate in the heart of people,” Azimi said.

“But Muslims, a majority of them, they are nice people. They want to have a family. They want to have a job. They want to have food on the table, and nothing beyond that.”

And when it comes to religion, Kalombo said that while Christianity and Islam have their differences, they also have similarities.

“We’re all human beings,” Kalombo said. “At the end of the day, whether you believe what I believe or not, I should be able to respect you and treat you as a human, and that is the command of God.”

In his observations of Sioux Falls, Kalombo thinks it has been very difficult for other religions to accept Muslims, but the Muslims appreciate the fact that others “have accepted integration.”

“And we are here to contribute,” Kalombo said. “I believe very strongly that every Muslim has been willing to work with Christianity, especially with things we can agree on.”

For Azimi, the main practices of Ramadan — strengthening a personal relationship with God, fasting to feel empathy for the hungry, and giving charity to the poor — are universal, and hopes others will understand how much more Muslims have in common with those who practice Christianity or other religions than they have differences.

“It’s all about humanity,” Azimi said. “A person can be religious if he is a good human being. A person cannot be religious if he is not a good human being. So, humanity comes first. After humanity comes religion. So, a person cannot claim like, ‘I’m a religious person’ (if) he is racist against someone. He is discriminating against people, so he cannot claim he is a religious person.”

