Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near Cavalier, ND.(NDNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area.

Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing.

The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

Jefferson Beer
Jefferson Beer Supply to host a four-day grand opening
Car keys
Sioux Falls police ask residents to lock their vehicles
David Flicek
Avera announces new Chief Operating Officer
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance