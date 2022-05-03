Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood CEO speaks after leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood North Central States
Planned Parenthood North Central States(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -—This evening, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade. The draft majority opinion, written by Justice Alito, openly overrules Roe and Casey, stating that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and “we hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

As of now, abortion is still legal. The law has not changed—this is a draft opinion with no current legal authority.

First, our doors are open today and our doors will remain open every day for abortion care as long as legally possible. Anyone who has an abortion appointment this week, or needs an abortion appointment, please know that Planned Parenthood is here for you.

This leaked opinion is horrifying. We all knew the day could come that safe and legal abortion would be decimated in our country, and now we are facing that reality. It is true that individual Americans may have different moral views on abortion, and this is exactly why the strong majority of people in our country believe that this decision must be left up to individuals themselves.

We will not accept this decision without a fight – we are ready and will mobilize, organize, and stand up in every corner of our land. Our voices will be heard. And Planned Parenthood will never, ever abandon our patients. Planned Parenthood is here for good.

Statement from Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood North Central States

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned
Minnesota
667,000 Minnesota workers to get pandemic ‘hero pay’ bonuses
Come From Away
“Come From Away” playing at the Washington Pavilion this week and weekend
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Decreasing clouds, warmer