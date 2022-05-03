Planned Parenthood CEO speaks after leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -—This evening, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade. The draft majority opinion, written by Justice Alito, openly overrules Roe and Casey, stating that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and “we hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

As of now, abortion is still legal. The law has not changed—this is a draft opinion with no current legal authority.

First, our doors are open today and our doors will remain open every day for abortion care as long as legally possible. Anyone who has an abortion appointment this week, or needs an abortion appointment, please know that Planned Parenthood is here for you. This leaked opinion is horrifying. We all knew the day could come that safe and legal abortion would be decimated in our country, and now we are facing that reality. It is true that individual Americans may have different moral views on abortion, and this is exactly why the strong majority of people in our country believe that this decision must be left up to individuals themselves. We will not accept this decision without a fight – we are ready and will mobilize, organize, and stand up in every corner of our land. Our voices will be heard. And Planned Parenthood will never, ever abandon our patients. Planned Parenthood is here for good.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.