Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have arrested a suspect in connection with the April 29 robbery of a store in western Sioux Falls.

Sargent with the Department of Investigations, Robert Forster, said the suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk, claiming that he had a weapon. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect took other items before leaving the business.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the suspect. When officers responded to a separate call on May 1, they recognized the suspect by his clothing (which he is said to have worn during the robbery two days prior).

Forster said the suspect, Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for 1st-degree robbery.

