Rounds issues statement on leaked Supreme Court Draft decision

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the leak of a draft decision authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Our Framers intended for the Supreme Court to be an independent judiciary, separate and distinct from the executive and legislative branches. The information being reported on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was wrongfully leaked from the Court. The Court should investigate and hold accountable whoever is responsible for this breach.

I am pro-life and firmly believe abortion is wrong. However, I recognize that if this case is decided as reported, individuals across the country will be faced with difficult, emotional decisions. Our job as policymakers should be to make it easier for individuals to choose life, whether that be making certain they have the proper means to raise a child or the confidence to know adoption is a viable option.

I remain focused on promoting policies that protect life from conception to natural death.”