Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rounds issues statement on leaked Supreme Court Draft decision

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the leak of a draft decision authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Our Framers intended for the Supreme Court to be an independent judiciary, separate and distinct from the executive and legislative branches. The information being reported on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case was wrongfully leaked from the Court. The Court should investigate and hold accountable whoever is responsible for this breach.

I am pro-life and firmly believe abortion is wrong. However, I recognize that if this case is decided as reported, individuals across the country will be faced with difficult, emotional decisions. Our job as policymakers should be to make it easier for individuals to choose life, whether that be making certain they have the proper means to raise a child or the confidence to know adoption is a viable option.

I remain focused on promoting policies that protect life from conception to natural death.”

Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

Former SDSU teacher opens vaccination conversation in new book
The Regional Water Reclamation Plant expansion project will be the first major addition to the...
Sioux Falls breaks ground on Water Reclamation Plant Expansion
This is a photo of a marijuana plant. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Advocates for legalizing marijuana in South Dakota submitted thousands of petition signatures
Mark Sternhagen discusses his new book that opens up conversations for families hesitant to get...
Former SDSU teacher opens vaccination conversation in new book