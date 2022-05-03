Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls police ask residents to lock their vehicles

Car keys
Car keys(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers reported a continued high number of stolen vehicles, saying one of their main concerns is that people are leaving their cars unlocked with the keys inside.

“We had reported eight stolen vehicles in the last new cycle here, six of those with keys, unlocked and readily available to be taken. So we would ask once again that we try to do a better job on that collectively to keep that from happening in town,” said a Sioux Falls Sargent with the investigations department, Robert Forster.

Forester said there was no pattern involved in the stolen vehicles. The stolen cars were not necessarily expensive or luxurious either. The pattern Sioux Falls police have seen in this type of crime is that the vehicles have been left unlocked, with the keys inside.

Another result of leaving vehicles unlocked is a repeated report of stolen firearms.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Sales and property tax refund program open to senior citizens and citizens with disabilities
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

Latest News

David Flicek
Avera announces new Chief Operating Officer
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned
Planned Parenthood North Central States
Planned Parenthood CEO speaks after leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade