Sioux Falls police ask residents to lock their vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers reported a continued high number of stolen vehicles, saying one of their main concerns is that people are leaving their cars unlocked with the keys inside.

“We had reported eight stolen vehicles in the last new cycle here, six of those with keys, unlocked and readily available to be taken. So we would ask once again that we try to do a better job on that collectively to keep that from happening in town,” said a Sioux Falls Sargent with the investigations department, Robert Forster.

Forester said there was no pattern involved in the stolen vehicles. The stolen cars were not necessarily expensive or luxurious either. The pattern Sioux Falls police have seen in this type of crime is that the vehicles have been left unlocked, with the keys inside.

Another result of leaving vehicles unlocked is a repeated report of stolen firearms.

