State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says a Highway Patrol trooper was justified in shooting and killing a suspect during an incident in Hanson County earlier this year.

The investigation stemmed from a confrontation with an armed suspect on March 19 at a rural home near Spencer, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Authorities responded to the home after receiving a report of the resident, 41-year-old Ryan Waldner, shooting at neighbors. When law enforcement officers arrived, they heard several more shots ring out from Waldner’s residence. They also confirmed at least three people, including two children, were inside.

After a two-hour standoff, a SWAT team approached the residence in an armored vehicle, using a loudspeaker directing the occupants to come out with their hands up. Investigators say at this point, Waldner fired several gunshots at law enforcement, one of which struck the vehicle.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol marksman took aim and fired a single shot, striking Waldner in the chest. Waldner collapsed just inside the residence. Medics were called, but Walder died at the scene as a result of his injury.

As in all cases involving an officer-involved shooting, the DCI conducted an investigation. Chief Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan reviewed the incident and deemed the trooper’s action were justified.

