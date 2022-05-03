Trasamar is medalist in Local US Open qualifier at CC of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Local US Open qualifier was held at The Country Club of Sioux Falls Monday with the top 3 scores moving on to sectionals. Jon Trasamer of Blue Earth, MN who played college golf for the Gophers had the best round of the day in the chilly conditions with a 3 under par 69. Jonathan Murdy of Aberdeen was one shot back and it came down to a playoff for the final spot. Sioux Falls native Tommy Vining and Aberdeen’s Lucas Schaefbauer each shot a 1-under 71, but Vining won the playoff to advance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.