Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Trasamar is medalist in Local US Open qualifier at CC of Sioux Falls

Trasamar shoots 69 for medalist honors at CC of Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Local US Open qualifier was held at The Country Club of Sioux Falls Monday with the top 3 scores moving on to sectionals. Jon Trasamer of Blue Earth, MN who played college golf for the Gophers had the best round of the day in the chilly conditions with a 3 under par 69. Jonathan Murdy of Aberdeen was one shot back and it came down to a playoff for the final spot. Sioux Falls native Tommy Vining and Aberdeen’s Lucas Schaefbauer each shot a 1-under 71, but Vining won the playoff to advance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls police investigating fatal scooter crash
Minnehaha County search for wanted man
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon in southeastern Sioux...
One person dead after car crash in southeastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

Athlete of the Week has made long journey to pitch for Dordt's baseball team
Athlete of the Week made long journey to pitch for Dordt
Athlete of the Week has made long journey to pitch for Dordt's baseball team
Kim brings world of experience to the mound for Dordt
Big wins for Augustan and USF in NSIC Softball Monday
Augie clinches NSIC title and USF advances to playoffs
Augustana and Northern get NSIC baseball victories on Monday
Augustana and Northern get NSIC baseball wins on Monday