Authorities searching for escaped Sioux Falls inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities are looking for an inmate who they say has been placed on escape status.

Twenty-two-year-old Noah Schuler left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without authorization on May 3, according to the Department of Corrections. He is serving time for drug charges.

Schuler is 5′11″ and weighs around 165 pounds. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement.

