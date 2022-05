SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The popular celebration is coming to Falls Park Saturday, May 7 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and going until 7:00 p.m. The day will be filled with food, piñatas, and live music. Dogs will also strut once more for the Chihuahua Fashion Show.

