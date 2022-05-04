Avera Medical Minute
Experience Sioux Falls honors seven people making the city worth visiting

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Experience Sioux Falls recognized six individuals and one business with its Visitor Industry Awards on Tuesday during the annual Visitor Industry Luncheon, officials say.

The Heart of the City Award went to Jackie Tuschen with Avera. The award recognizes a person who has made a significant contribution to the visitor industry through inspiration, spirit, and excellent leadership.

The Business Award went to Thunder Road, a person who exemplifies innovation, creates impact, and causes our region to shine as a visitor destination.

Allyson Kasch at the Washington Pavilion won the First Impression Attraction Award which recognizes an attraction employee who comes in direct contact with visitors and consistently provides extraordinary customer service.

The First Impression Hotel Award went to Zane Lodmell who consistently provides extraordinary customer service at the Hampton Inn Sioux Falls.

The First Impression Restaurant Award recognizes a restaurant employee who comes in direct contact with visitors and consistently provides extraordinary customer service. The award went to Stevie Zeller at Look’s Marketplace.

Leslie and Stacey Malmgren at Love Marlow won the First Impression Retail Award which recognizes a retail employee who comes in direct contact with visitors and consistently provides extraordinary customer service.

