A few showers out west

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re keeping an eye on chances for a little bit of rain in central South Dakota later today. The rain will be very isolated and certainly not an all-day event. By the end of it, it’s not looking to produce much for accumulations. Highs will be in the 60s east with 50s where we see more clouds and rain. A secondary wave will move in tonight and into Thursday which looks to primarily impact the southern portions of the region like the Sioux Falls and Yankton areas for example. This will keep temperatures cooler and only in the upper 50s east and 60s elsewhere where we avoid the rain.

Heading into Friday, sunshine will be back as temperatures warm up into the 60s east and 70s west. The sunshine will continue for the beginning of the day Saturday as highs warm up to the 70s everywhere. The wind will increase throughout the day and so will cloud cover by Saturday afternoon and evening. This all leads to some showers and thunderstorms that we’re tracking for Sunday as well as Monday.

Some storms could become severe for the beginning of next week as highs will still be in the 60s/70s, but then we’re cooling down to the 50s/60s once again for the middle of next week with below-average temperatures expected for much of next week.

