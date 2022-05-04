Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo to celebrate Cinco de Rhino, Saturday

Great Plains Zoo Cinco de Rhino
Great Plains Zoo Cinco de Rhino(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is celebrating their biggest, greyest, best friends with at Cinco de Rhino.

Events will start at 1 pm Saturday, April 7 around the rhino yard with watermelon with rhinos. Guests can enjoy one of our eastern black rhinos’ favorite treats – right along with Imara, Jubba, and Komati.

Watching a rhino eat a watermelon is a delightful experience, but where they really shine is with their intelligence and trainability. Throughout the afternoon, GPZ zookeepers will share amazing facts about this critically endangered species – and show you firsthand why they’re worth saving.

Schedule of Events

• 1 pm Watermelon with Rhinos

• 1:30 pm Rhino footwork demonstration

• 3 pm Rhino zookeeper chat + plush rhino drawing

Guests can enter to win one of 10 plush rhinos if they are present at the 3 pm keeper chat to win. The ROAR Café will be open, serving up walking tacos and margaritas (21+) – in addition to the regular menu.

Cinco de Rhino activities are included with GPZ admission.

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

