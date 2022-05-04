Great Plains Zoo to celebrate Cinco de Rhino, Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is celebrating their biggest, greyest, best friends with at Cinco de Rhino.

Events will start at 1 pm Saturday, April 7 around the rhino yard with watermelon with rhinos. Guests can enjoy one of our eastern black rhinos’ favorite treats – right along with Imara, Jubba, and Komati.

Watching a rhino eat a watermelon is a delightful experience, but where they really shine is with their intelligence and trainability. Throughout the afternoon, GPZ zookeepers will share amazing facts about this critically endangered species – and show you firsthand why they’re worth saving.

Schedule of Events

• 1 pm Watermelon with Rhinos

• 1:30 pm Rhino footwork demonstration

• 3 pm Rhino zookeeper chat + plush rhino drawing

Guests can enter to win one of 10 plush rhinos if they are present at the 3 pm keeper chat to win. The ROAR Café will be open, serving up walking tacos and margaritas (21+) – in addition to the regular menu.

Cinco de Rhino activities are included with GPZ admission.

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

