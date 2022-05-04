Avera Medical Minute
Health officials investigating after South Dakota child diagnosed with hepatitis

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating after a child was diagnosed with hepatitis of unknown origin.

Health officials say the child lives in Brown County and is under 10 years of age. South Dakota is now among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and adenovirus infection.

“We are asking medical providers to be on the lookout for hepatitis in children without a known cause,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “DOH is working with the CDC to identify the cause and to prevent additional illnesses from occurring.”

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes. Health officials say to talk to your medical provider if your child is experiencing these symptoms.

A link between cases of hepatitis and adenovirus infection is suspected, according to the Department of Health. Adenovirus infections are common and occur among persons of all ages. Symptoms may include cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye.

