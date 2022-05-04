Leadership Sioux Falls graduates its 36th class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls (LSF) program will graduate on Wednesday, May 4 – the 36th class to do so. Rana DeBoer, the Chief Impact Officer for Keystone Group International and graduate of the 35th class of Leadership Sioux Falls will give a keynote address.

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce offers this community development program as a way to meet the need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders. Officials say the main objectives of the program are to inform and motivate participants by providing information on community resources, identify community issues and challenges, interact with other community leaders; and gain a sense of community trusteeship.

According to a press release, the true strength of the Leadership Sioux Falls program is the quality of the participants. They represent the public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area. More than 1,000 people have graduated from Leadership Sioux Falls and gone on to serve the community and the region in a number of leadership positions.

The following are the members of Leadership Sioux Falls class 36 and their sponsors:

Milana Arambasic, ARTvision/ARTisan Skin & Laser Center

Marissa Begley, Millennium Recycling, Inc.

Taly Bialostocki

Casey Boerger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Cory Buck, Sioux Falls Development Foundation

Vinson Danh, 4Front Studios

Zach DeBoer

Bill DeNet, Tessier’s, Inc

Carrie Dragt, Midco

Brandon Hanson, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Brittany Hanson, University of Sioux Falls

Nolan Hazard, Koch Hazard Architects

Elliot Hitt, Eide Bailly LLP

Jennifer Hoesing, DakotAbilities

Cody Ingle, Center for Family Medicine

Taylor Jacobsen, McKinneyOlson Insurance

Alex Jensen, First PREMIER Bank

Kristy Laue, Lawrence & Schiller, Inc.

Jonathan Leddige, Minnehaha County Commission

Wendy Mamer, Augustana University

Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Department

Alissa Matt, University of South Dakota Foundation and Alumni

Joe Miller, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

Maria Munkvold, Minnehaha County Sheriff

Amy Nachtigal, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC

Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat

Teresa Pick, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota

Chelsea Schull, The Office of Congressman Dusty Johnson

Alex Soundy, Bender Commercial Real Estate Services

Juliann Stolle, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Natalie Story, Central Bank

Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Briana Vande Pol, Think 3D Solutions

Rachel Wagemann, Sanford Health

Wendy White, Face It TOGETHER

Garrett Wilson, Midco

Matt Wittrock, Weisser Distributing

The next class will begin in October 2022. Applications will be available at siouxfallschamber.com in early summer. Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission: As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region.

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission

As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.