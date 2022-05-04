Leadership Sioux Falls graduates its 36th class
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls (LSF) program will graduate on Wednesday, May 4 – the 36th class to do so. Rana DeBoer, the Chief Impact Officer for Keystone Group International and graduate of the 35th class of Leadership Sioux Falls will give a keynote address.
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce offers this community development program as a way to meet the need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders. Officials say the main objectives of the program are to inform and motivate participants by providing information on community resources, identify community issues and challenges, interact with other community leaders; and gain a sense of community trusteeship.
According to a press release, the true strength of the Leadership Sioux Falls program is the quality of the participants. They represent the public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area. More than 1,000 people have graduated from Leadership Sioux Falls and gone on to serve the community and the region in a number of leadership positions.
The following are the members of Leadership Sioux Falls class 36 and their sponsors:
Milana Arambasic, ARTvision/ARTisan Skin & Laser Center
Marissa Begley, Millennium Recycling, Inc.
Taly Bialostocki
Casey Boerger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Cory Buck, Sioux Falls Development Foundation
Vinson Danh, 4Front Studios
Zach DeBoer
Bill DeNet, Tessier’s, Inc
Carrie Dragt, Midco
Brandon Hanson, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
Brittany Hanson, University of Sioux Falls
Nolan Hazard, Koch Hazard Architects
Elliot Hitt, Eide Bailly LLP
Jennifer Hoesing, DakotAbilities
Cody Ingle, Center for Family Medicine
Taylor Jacobsen, McKinneyOlson Insurance
Alex Jensen, First PREMIER Bank
Kristy Laue, Lawrence & Schiller, Inc.
Jonathan Leddige, Minnehaha County Commission
Wendy Mamer, Augustana University
Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Department
Alissa Matt, University of South Dakota Foundation and Alumni
Joe Miller, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls
Maria Munkvold, Minnehaha County Sheriff
Amy Nachtigal, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC
Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat
Teresa Pick, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota
Chelsea Schull, The Office of Congressman Dusty Johnson
Alex Soundy, Bender Commercial Real Estate Services
Juliann Stolle, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Natalie Story, Central Bank
Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.
Briana Vande Pol, Think 3D Solutions
Rachel Wagemann, Sanford Health
Wendy White, Face It TOGETHER
Garrett Wilson, Midco
Matt Wittrock, Weisser Distributing
The next class will begin in October 2022. Applications will be available at siouxfallschamber.com in early summer. Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission: As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region.
