New Movie " National Anthem” based in South Dakota and Spotlighting Lakota Culture

Actor Derek Hinkey pictured with director Tony Toast(KOTA)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Former professional boxer Derek Hinkey is making the jump from in the ring to on the set. The former professional boxer is making his motion picture debut in the film " National Anthem.” The movie is based in South Dakota and highlights Lakota culture. Hinkey is an enrolled member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone tribe and portrays a Lakota man in National Anthem. Hinkey’s character’s name in the film is " Hank”.

" National anthem is really unique, a bunch of characters is coming together, in a way fighting over this ghost shirt that needs to be returned to the Lakota people, there are some non-natives trying to take this ghost shirt and sell it for monetary gain and then there are some Lakota warriors, older or younger ones that are coming together that are trying to return it back to the ghost. There’s also, a young man that identifies with the culture that isn’t Native American and he has his reasons for doing what he’s doing. it’s just so uniquely well written “

National Anthem is directed by Tony Toast and some established actors in the film also include HBO’s Euphoria; Sydney Sweeny, Grey’s Anatomy; Eric Dane, and Simon Rex. A release date has not been set yet, the film is going through post-production. The film is based in South Dakota but was shot in Albuquerque, NM.

