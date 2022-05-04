Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman and Sutcliffe have big lead after 2 rounds of Girls City Golf Tourney

By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights and Lauren Sutcliffe are well on their well to Girls City Golf titles. After the 2nd round at Prairie Green Tuesday, Sutcliffe has an amazing 16 shot lead over teammate Emily Kolb. Lauren shot a 75 in round two and Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga also broke 80 with a 77. Lincoln’s Claire Yunag chipped in for birdie on hole 3 and she’s in 3rd place tied with Sudenga.

Team-wise the Knights have a 36 shot lead over Lincoln and Roosevelt is 78 back.

