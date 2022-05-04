Pierre wants to have Strong showing in NFL to help others from smaller schools get drafted

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We had Pierre Strong, Jr. on Calling All Sports Tuesday. The former SDSU Jackrabbit was taken in the 4th round Saturday in the NFL Draft and he was over-joyed to get the call from the New England Patriots.

Strong barely had any offers out of high school and said yes on the spot when he visited Brookings. And now he wants to follow in the footsteps of other Jacks who’s made it in the NFL and opened doors for guys like him.

”And you know coming from a smaller school and putting FCS on the map. Isiah Davis, I hope it opens bigger windows for him. I want him to go higher than me in next year’s draft. Like I said, it’s all about opening up doors for other people man. No point in being selfish about it. I just want to do great for my city and my school and open up doors for the young men who are going through the same thing and wanted their dreams in the NFL just like I wanted mine,” says Pierre.

Strong was the fastest running back in the draft so he’s excited to showcase his skills at the next level and hoping to do what former Jackrabbit Adam Vinatieri did with the Patriots where he is a legendary figure in New England.

