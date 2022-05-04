Police: Man claims he was assaulted after traffic confrontation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a man claims he was assaulted after he followed and interrogated the driver of a car who cut him off.

Sargent Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department says Tuesday night at 11:45 pm, the victim who is approximately 40-years-old from SF was traveling northbound on Cliff Ave when a vehicle cut him off. The victim said he started to follow the vehicle. The car pulled into a gas station in northeast Sioux Falls.

Officers say the victim approached the female driver of one of the vehicles and started asking her questions, approximately 4-6 passengers got out of the vehicles and started assaulting him. During the assault, the victim was struck multiple times in the head. The suspects got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, reports indicate.

Police say the only descriptions they have of the suspect cars are that one was a black Honda Civic and the other a silver Pontiac Grand Am. The victim described the suspects as all of around 16-years-old and either Hispanic or Native American males.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sargent Creviston said to call the police if you experience or witness a traffic violation, do not try to get involved.

