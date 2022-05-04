Sanford breaks ground on clinic in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 26,500 square foot clinic in northeast Sioux Falls Wednesday. The Sanford Madison & Veterans Parkway Clinic will be located on the northwest corner of Madison Street and Veterans Parkway, just minutes from Interstate 90, and will have an attached Lewis Drug retail store and pharmacy.

“When the off-ramp from Interstate 90 onto Veterans Parkway was completed a little over a year ago, we knew this area of town would be in need of health care services,” said Andy Munce, vice president of operations at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. “Not only will this clinic provide care close to home for those who live in northeast Sioux Falls, it will also provide essential health care services for communities in southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.”

According to a press release, the Sanford Madison & Veterans Parkway Clinic will feature 34 clinical exam rooms, housing family medicine, pediatrics, outpatient physical therapy, and women’s services. There will also be a lab, radiology, and ultrasound services located inside the clinic.

The Sanford Health 3D mammography mobile truck will be parked at the new clinic routinely, providing convenient access to 3D mammograms for patients, officials say.

Construction on the new clinic will be in full swing this summer, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024.

For more information about Sanford Health, visit SanfordHealth.Org .

