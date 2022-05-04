SDSU’s Scheierman chooses to transfer to Creighton if he doesn’t go pro

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Player of the Year won’t be back in Brookings if he doesn’t turn pro. That’s because he would be playing his college ball closer to home thanks to the transfer portal.

Baylor Scheierman made his decision this morning on his twitter page. And after hearing from all of the top programs around the country he had narrowed it down to 5 including Duke.

But the draw to stay home for the Aurora, Nebraska native was the determining factor to play for the Creighton Blue Jays.

It’s a disappointing loss for his former head coach Eric Henderson. But he still wants what is best for all of his players. ”My only hope is and I love Baylor is that he’s happy. That’s all I care about. I don’t care what school he goes to, that’s irrelevant to me to be honest with you. I just want him to be happy and to be in the position that he can reach his goals and dreams. And that’s what my hope for Baylor has always been and it won’t ever change.”

It sounds like Baylor is really happy with his decision...They (Creighton) told him he was the missing piece that could take the Blue Jays to a national championship...and he’s really excited that it could be at home.

Scheierman was a big reason why the Jacks had a record-setting season which led to another NCAA appearance where they are still seeking their first win at the Big Dance.

