South Dakota abortion groups react to leaked SCOTUS draft opinion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizations advocating both for and against abortion to be illegal in South Dakota will be watching the U.S. Supreme Court closely the coming weeks, and how it will affect all South Dakotans.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will have an immediate affect across the country whether abortion is legal nationwide, or left up to states to decide. In South Dakota, organizations are both troubled and excited for the court’s decision.

Monday’s leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the worst fears for Planned Parenthood North Central States, that abortion could soon be illegal in much of their region.

“Every single one of Planned Parenthood’s clinic doors are open today, and they will remain so until the very last moment of the very last day, when if abortion becomes illegal in this country.” said Sarah Stoesz, PPNCS CEO.

But for other organizations in South Dakota, the content of the opinion is good news. In a statement to Dakota News Now, South Dakota Right to Life said that should Roe v. Wade be overturned, it will correct a mistake from the Supreme Court.

“South Dakota Right to Life believes that Roe v. Wade is among the worst court decisions ever authored, and it’s way beyond time that the U.S. Supreme Court reverse that terrible decision. After Roe is ended, South Dakota will finally be able to ensure that the life of every unborn child in our state is protected. Until then, we will let the Supreme Court speak for itself, and wait for the court’s official opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson [Women’s Health Organization].”

For Planned Parenthood, the potential for Roe v. Wade to be overturned means many states will no longer have their services. In South Dakota, that means many will have to travel elsewhere for abortions or other services.

“So we’ve been planning on a regional scale and a national scale about how to navigate patients to places where abortion is accessible. And so, we are certainly working on ways, and funds, and support.” said Dr. Sarah Traxler, PPNCS Chief Medical Officer.

In Sioux Falls, Alpha Center founder Leslee Unruh said while she’s excited at the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned, those that feel the same way as her need to be planning on what services women will need if abortion is made illegal in the state.

“I don’t think it’s a matter if. It’s a matter when Roe will be overturned, because people do feel very passionate about the issue. But at the same time, we need to in the meantime work together as much as possible. And let’s come together and help women and children.” said Unruh.

Should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, South Dakota would be one of the first states to make abortion illegal in most cases, thanks to a law already on the state’s books.

