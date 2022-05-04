South Dakota child waits for liver transplant at Twin Cities hospital

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old South Dakota child is waiting for a liver transplant while facing a rare disease at a Minneapolis hospital.

Kelsea Schwab told KARE 11 her daughter, Baelyn, was transferred to Masonic Children’s Hospital after their doctor found out something was wrong with her liver. It turned out she was one of only a handful of cases nationwide of unexplained, severe hepatitis in children.

While not much known about what is causing the disease, the CDC recently issued a nationwide health alert over it as they investigate a number of reported clusters of the disease around the country.

Baeyln’s family says they’re now awaiting treatments, including the option of a liver transplant. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a Brown County child was recently diagnosed with hepatitis “of unknown origin.” The department did not identify the child.

