South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations fall in latest report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s active coronavirus cases rose for the second straight week, though case numbers remain far below the peak experienced early in the year.

The Department of Health reported 277 new cases in Wednesday’s weekly report. Active infections rose by over 200 to 766. This number had been declining for several months since peaking at over 38,000 in January, but has increased slightly the past two weeks.

Officials reported three additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,915. The state’s 7-day moving average is below one death per day. It hovered around seven during the surge earlier this year, and spiked to over 20 in late 2020, according to CDC data.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 13 to 25, the state’ lowest total since last summer.

