Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

The popular celebration is coming to Falls Park Saturday, May 7 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and...
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Falls Park
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at Falls Park
Warmer for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Rapid City Police Department Officer involved shooting deemed justified by Attorney General
Sanford Clinic
Sanford breaks ground on clinic in northeast Sioux Falls