USD’s Sjerven released by her hometown Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Today was final cut-down day in the WNBA with the season opener on Friday. And former USD standout Hannah Sjerven was one of eight players waived by her hometown Minnesota Lynx.

Sjerven did well when she played. 13 minutes Sunday against Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces and she scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. I would guess signing in Europe would be the next step for the Rogers, MN native who helped her USD Coyotes to the Sweet 16 this year. But she is still considering her options.

