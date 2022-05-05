6 South Dakota organizations receive Wellmark Foundation grants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Wellmark Foundation has awarded grants six organizations across South Dakota supporting a variety of community improvement projects.

The money comes in the form of Matching Assets to Community Health grant funds, meaning it is contingent upon each organization to secure the required dollar-for-dollar match, according to a press release from the Wellmark Foundation. Organizations have until Aug. 17 to secure their matching funds.

Wellmark Foundation officials say each of these grantees are planning projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity.

The organizations and projects selected to receive a 2022 MATCH Grant include:

Black Hills Works, Inc., $100,000 Rapid City Bocce Ball Courts (Rapid City)

Bocce Ball has become one of the most popular sports with Special Olympics athletes. The Rapid City Special Olympics youth team and the Rapid City Parks and Recreation department have partnered to help build 12 new Bocce Ball Courts — including two that will be ADA-accessible. The courts will add to the wide array of activities available nearby, including the city swimming pool, soccer and baseball fields, horseshoe courts, bike path and children’s park.

City of Brookings, $75,000 Pickleball Complex (Brookings)

The Pickleball Complex will include the construction of eight courts in Hillcrest Park, located just south of South Dakota State University. The courts will include lighting, fencing, gate access, wind screens and pickleball post-net systems, as well as additional amenities such as an accesible path, shelter house and drinking fountains.

City of Mission, $100,000 Renovate, Repair and Reopen the Mission City Swimming Pool (Mission)

The Kimmel Park swimming pool in Mission is the only municipal pool in Todd County, the home of 11 tribal communities and more than 10,000 residents. The Renovate, Repair and Reopen the Mission City Swimming Pool project will make the necessary updates and enhancements to reopen the 150-person capacity pool later this year.

City of Parkston, $100,000 Papa’s Park (Parkston)

Papa’s Park will be a brand new public space created in southwest Parkston. Designed for all ages, the park will include equipment for unstructured play, as well as a basketball court, free-play hill, sidewalks, trees, landscaping, benches, shelter house, water fountain and bathrooms.

Herreid Area Housing Development, Inc., $100,000 Pool Improvement Project (Herreid)

The municipal pool project will help upgrade and improve Herreid’s almost 60 year old public swimming pool. Enhancements to the pool will include a new diving board and slides, updates to the heater and mechanic room, a new pool deck, an ADA bathhouse, ADA parking and public restrooms for patrons using the park adjacent to the pool.

Sioux Falls Skatepark Association, $100,000 Sioux Falls Skatepark (Sioux Falls)

Constructed at Nelson Park near downtown Sioux Falls, the state-of-the-art 22,000 square foot skate park will include three-tiered bowls, quarter pipes, ramps rails and ledge for a variety of skill levels. The park will be accessible for all and will be free and open daily to the public.

