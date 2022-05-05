Aberdeen community gathers for National Day of Prayer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local churches gathered at the Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center Thursday for the National Day of Prayer, which is celebrating its 71st year.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May for all faiths to pray for the nation. In Aberdeen, the event is put together by an all-female group.

”It’s always been a group of women who have come together from various churches in town. There’s not a formal organization so much as just women who have a heart for prayer and are willing to come together to plan and coordinate the event so the community can gather for prayer for our nation,” said Dianne Lee, one of the event organizers in the Hub City.

The event unified all members of the community for shared concerns.

“At the end of the day, we all want peace. We want people to love one another. We want our children to be brought up in a world that is a good place for them to grow up. When we come together, we just join that like-mindedness,” said Lee.

The day specifically focuses on praying for seven different areas of the nation, including business and government. Lee says the animosity in the country makes this day more important than ever.

”I think we are definitely at a critical place in our nation right now. There is a lot of divisiveness. There are misunderstandings,” said Lee.

Speakers prayed for President Biden, Governor Noem and Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman.

Marilee Keahey, a retired teacher from Aberdeen Christian School, prayed for education.

“There are things that, regardless of your faith, that we all need to keep in mind. We want safe schools. We want curriculum to be beneficial and for it to matter, for it to be something that our students can learn and aid them in their growth so that they can become responsible citizens,” said Keahey.

Keahey was also concerned for the well-being of teachers in public schools today.

”There are public teachers leaving teaching because they just don’t feel like they have the freedom to control their classrooms. I think that we really just need to keep those teachers in mind and support them. That was one of the things I prayed for was for parents to be supportive,” said Keahey.

Other categories prayed for during the National Day of Prayer in Aberdeen included family, military, the church and media and the arts.

