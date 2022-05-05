Avera Medical Minute
Augustana softball team ready for another post season run

By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 4, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball team won the conference title again despite having a 22 game win streak finally snapped Monday along with a 44 game home winning streak. Needless to say they are feeling very good about their team and their chances of making some noise in the post season once again this year with so much talent back from the World Series team that went to Denver last spring.

NSIC Coach of the Year Gretta Melsted says, ”I don’t see why this team can’t compete for a central region championship. There are some teams that are doing really well in the central region besides us, but I don’t see why we can’t compete for that central region championship and possibly move on the the final eight.”

Senior Pitcher Ashley Mickschl says, ”Going back to what I said we just keep building off every game that we’ve had no matter whether it was a win or a loss. No matter how many things are thrown at us we keep building and we keep getting better and better. So I think our confidence is going to take us a long way and our experience will to so.”

The NSIC Tournament starts Thursday in Rochester, MN and the winner gets an automatic bid in the Central Region which could very well be played in Sioux Falls again.

