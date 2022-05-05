Businesses and local artists team up for DTSF art and wine walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thirty-one different locations will feature local artists and wine during the bi-annual Downtown Sioux Falls art and wine walk.

There are several different styles of art that are showcased during the event. Kelly Tadlock is one of the artists that gets to showcase her work.

“Something that‘s a little bit different about mine is I use a pallet knife instead of a brush. That’s how you get that cool perspective, straight lines, and I’m able to use the pallet knife to do what I want it to do,” Tadlock said.

Tadlock’s work will be featured in front of Intoxibakes, where she’ll also be doing live painting.

“People get to see the process of both the baking and then the artwork in flight and most people don’t get a chance to do that,” Tadlock said.

“You can buy some stuff, you can try some stuff, you can listen to music and just hang out with friends,” Holly Jorgensen said, the owner of Intoxibakes.

Home Porch, owned by Amy Dossett, is another one of the participating businesses.

“A lot of people don’t realize how many talented people we have in Sioux Falls South Dakota,” Dossett said.

While the event is an opportunity for the artists, it’s also beneficial for the business owners.

“Some people have never been in here before, they just walk by it and they’re like oh my gosh I didn’t know you had all this stuff in the store and they absolutely fall in love with it. Then I see them over and over again even after the art and wine walk,” Dossett said.

Wine can be purchased by the glass for $5 or a punch card for $25. Punch cards can be bought at any of the participating locations or at 11th and Phillips.

A full list of participating businesses as well as what artists and wine will be available is listed on the DTSF website.

