Drought conditions persist throughout the Missouri River Basin

File photo of worker inspecting Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. (AP Photo/The Omaha World-Herald/...
File photo of worker inspecting Gavins Point Dam in Yankton. (AP Photo/The Omaha World-Herald/ Rebecca S. Gratz)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says dry conditions in April resulted in well-below average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin.

April runoff was 1.5 million acre-feet, which is 51% of average, according to the Corps’ latest report. The updated 2022 upper basin runoff forecast is 69% of what the basin would see on an average year. If this forecast holds, 2022 would rank as the 23rd lowest calendar year for runoff volume.

“Despite recent snow and rainfall events, 84% of the upper Basin continues to experience abnormally dry conditions,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Current drought conditions,dry soils, and below-normal mountain snowpack, resulted in the below-average 2022 calendar year runoff forecast.”

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center indicates increased chances for cooler and wetter-than-normal conditions for most of the Basin for the month of May, potentially providing much needed moisture to the area. However, long range forecasts for the months of June, July, and August indicate warmer and drier-than-normal conditions.

