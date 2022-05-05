Avera Medical Minute
Empire Mall welcomes new additions

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a number of new additions opening at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Thyme Cafe is now open in the food court next to Taco Johns, according to a news release from the mall. The cafe offers a build you own pasta bar, fresh salads, and made-to-order personal pizzas.

Furniture For Life has expanded into a larger space next to Express and David Jones Fashions, offering premium massage chairs, recliners, kneeling chairs and mattresses.

In addition, Pro Image Sports has reopened under new management, offering a full array of sports team apparel and collectibles.

