Empire Mall welcomes new additions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a number of new additions opening at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Thyme Cafe is now open in the food court next to Taco Johns, according to a news release from the mall. The cafe offers a build you own pasta bar, fresh salads, and made-to-order personal pizzas.

Furniture For Life has expanded into a larger space next to Express and David Jones Fashions, offering premium massage chairs, recliners, kneeling chairs and mattresses.

In addition, Pro Image Sports has reopened under new management, offering a full array of sports team apparel and collectibles.

