Gov. Noem proclaims May 5 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in South Dakota.

“Today, we remember the Indigenous people who have been murdered and those who remain missing. We are committed to working with Tribal Nations to address this ongoing tragedy and help our fellow South Dakotans, the Oceti Sakowin people,” said Noem. “I encourage every South Dakotan to take a moment today to reflect on and help raise awareness for those within this vulnerable population. Let’s give them our help and support and continue to lift them and their families up in prayer.”

According to a press release, these are the actions taken by Noem to address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people:

  • Establishing procedures for the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous persons;
  • Establishing a missing person clearinghouse;
  • Creating and fully funding the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People; and
  • Working on state legislation for the last 4 years to better combat human trafficking.

Additionally, while serving in the United States House of Representatives, then-Congresswoman Noem sponsored the “Protect Our Native Women Act” and legislation to make tribes eligible for AMBER Alert grants. She also co-sponsored anti-human trafficking legislation that was signed into law by both Presidents Obama and Trump.

“While these efforts have made a positive lasting impact, we have more work to do,” continued Noem. “Through further collaboration between our Tribal Nations, federal agencies, and the State of South Dakota, we will continue working to end this terrible crisis.”

You can find Governor Noem’s proclamation here. To learn more about Native American culture and education, visit SDTribalRelations.SD.Gov.

