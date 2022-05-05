Avera Medical Minute
Health leaders recognize National Nurses Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Nurses Week begins May 6 and is recognized through May 12. It provides some time to honor the professionals we call upon for critical thinking, highly specialized knowledge, and compassion. Sanford Vice President of Nursing Kelly Hefti and Nurse Jill Bauer explained what the week means to them.

