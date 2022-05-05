Levitt at the Falls announces biggest concert season yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls is pleased to announce its biggest concert season yet with a full calendar of 50 FREE concerts for the 2022 season.

The Levitt team has assembled an exciting season of professional artists to perform for 50 FREE concerts at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West starting on Friday, June 3 and concluding on Saturday, September 10. The 2022 season, sponsored by Sanford Health, will consist of local, regional, and national professional artists offering a variety of genres and musical styles. With 10 different musical series offering Americana, Country, Funk & Blues, Garden Fresh, Homegrown, Rock & Roll, Vintage Vibe, Women of Song, World Music, and a Family Series. There will be something for everyone.

“Levitt at the Falls is excited for our 2022 season of 50 free concerts! This year’s lineup is full of great artists that represent a diversity of styles and genres of music. There is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Lloyd Lawn,” said Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson.

Levitt concerts will be held each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night of the summer from June 3 to September 10. Levitt events will include opening acts featuring local performers, a variety of food vendors, and drinks available through JJ’s Wine & Spirits. Each concert will be live-streamed and projected on the large Daktronics board onsite in partnership with South Dakota Public Broadcasting. The lawn will open at 6:30 pm each night with music beginning at 7 pm. Additionally, Family Series performances for kids and youth groups will be held on 5 Friday mornings throughout the summer with the lawn opening at 10 am and music starting at 10:30 am.

The 2022 Season is presented by Sanford Health.

“Sanford Health is proud to once again be the Season Presenting Sponsor for Levitt at the Falls,” said Stacy Wrightsman, Executive Director of Community Relations for Sanford Health. “We believe our investment in the Levitt is an outstanding reflection of Sanford Health’s continued commitment to positively impacting the health and wellness of all those who live in our community and our entire region. Levitt’s mission of building community through music is in perfect alignment with Sanford’s core mission and values! We are so excited to celebrate another concert season!”

The opening night on Friday, June 3 will feature the nine-piece powerhouse soul band The Burroughs, who bring a fresh and energetic take to their brand of “sweaty soul music.” Closing night on Saturday, September 10 will feature Lee Rocker — a founding member of the GRAMMY-nominated rockabilly revival band Stray Cats. Other season concert highlights include the return of 2019 favorites Brulé and KORY and the FIREFLIES, a stop on the Levitt National Tour featuring Nashville pop trio The New Respects, and the return of international touring acts including Socks in the Frying Pan, Parranderos Latin Combo, and Lemon Bucket Orkestra.

The Levitt at the Falls 2022 season also features Innoskate Sioux Falls, a free festival event with concerts, skateboarding, invention activities, visual art, and panel discussions featuring top professionals from the skateboarding industry. Innoskate Sioux Falls is offered as a partnership from Levitt at the Falls, The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, and USA Skateboarding. Featured concerts during the Innoskate Festival in Sioux Falls on July 7-9 will include the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, Dessa, and Meet Me @ The Altar.

Levitt at the Falls is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through music. In 2021, the second concert season on the Lloyd Lawn welcomed over 66,000 concert-goers to the Levitt Shell for 40 free concerts. Levitt Shell Sioux Falls is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities. Presenting a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues bring together families, friends, and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. The Levitt Shell is located in downtown Sioux Falls at 504 N. Phillips Avenue in Falls Park West.

2022 Levitt at the Falls concert season scheduled performers presented by Sanford Health

Evening Performances: The lawn opens at 6:30 pm / Music Starts at 7 pm

Friday Morning Family Series Performances: Lawn Opens at 10:00am/Music Starts at 10:30am

The Burroughs | Fri, June 3

The Clover Fold | Sat, June 4

Sonia De Los Santos | Thur, June 9

Carrie Newcomer | Fri, June 10

D’DAT | Sat, June 11

Avey Grouws Band | Thur, June 16

Toronzo Cannon | Fri, June 17

Brody Ray | Sat, June 18

Inez Barlatier | Thur, June 23

Brian Hanegan Quintet | Fri, June 24

Joropo Band | Sat, June 25

Britnee Kellogg | Thur, June 30

Danielle Nicole | Fri, July 1

The Yawpers | Sat, July 2

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra | Thur, July 7 *

Dessa | Fri, July 8 *

A Visual Sound | Sat, July 9 | 6 p.m. *

Meet Me @ The Altar | Sat, July 9 *

Miss Myra and The Moonshiners | Thur, July 14

The Kris Lager Band | Fri, July 15

The New Respects | Sat, July 16

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience | Thur, July 21

The Nadas | Fri, July 22

The Wilder Blue | Sat, July 23

Socks in the Frying Pan | Thur, July 28

Bette Smith | Fri, July 29

Brulé | Sat, July 30

Nate Botsford| Thur, Aug. 4

Chapel Hart | Fri, Aug. 5

Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys | Sat, Aug. 6

Eddie 9V | Thur, Aug. 11

Hot Club of Cowtown| Fri, Aug. 12

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys | Sat, Aug. 13

Sophia Beatty | Thur, Aug. 18

Kuinka | Fri, Aug. 19

Lemon Bucket Orkestra | Sat, Aug. 20

Jazzed Up Big Band | Thur, Aug. 25

Everyday Everybody | Fri, Aug. 26

Eliza Blue | Sat, Aug. 27

Parranderos Latin Combo | Thur, Sept. 1

Making Movies | Fri, Sept. 2

KORY and the FIREFLIES | Sat, Sept. 3

Roanoke | Thur, Sept. 8

Mae Estes | Fri, Sept. 9

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats | Sat, Sept. 10

