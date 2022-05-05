Madison Police Department hosts public meeting on potential license plate cameras

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madison residents filed into the city’s commissioner’s room tonight to hear from the city’s police department. They want to know the department’s plan for a new camera system, which the department says will help save time and resources tracking down certain crimes.

The Madison Police Department is looking to be the first in the state to use cameras from Flock Security. They see it as a trial run for other departments in the state.

“We obviously have talked to other agencies within the state during our research project. There has been a number of agencies that are watching us, that may be looking at it in the future.” said Police Chief Justin Meyer.

The department said the cameras will not be used to monitor people’s speeds or vehicles at intersections. Rather their scope is limited to mainly tracking stolen vehicles, or looking out for missing persons. All of which Meyer said will be outlined for residents to see.

“It’s kind of an open book. The policy will be available when it’s up and running, for people to be able to see what’s required of us and what we need to do.” said Patrol Sergeant Aaron Talich.

The cameras work by taking photos of back license plates on vehicles and storing them for 30 days. The photos are owned by the Madison Police Department, and Meyer said officers need case numbers or stated reasons to access the photos. all of which to help them save time and resources following crimes.

“When you have that vehicle that comes through town, or that may have been involved with an incident an hour before. If we can find that information, verify that information, and get us on that lead quicker, our probability of solving that case goes up.” said Meyer.

Meyer said once their system is up, a website will be available for people to view a number of things about Madison’s cameras. That includes the number of times a license plate was alerted to police, as well as the number of searches by the department. All of that he said is also subject to audits.

“We aren’t necessarily going to need it every day. But when we need it, it’s sure going to make our response a lot faster, our investigations could come to a lot better of a conclusion. And all of the research that we have done and found is our closure rate is going to go up.” said Meyer.

Meyer says the department still needs to get the city commission’s final approval before they go ahead with the plan to purchase cameras from Flock. He said if that happens, they hope to have the cameras installed sometime this summer.

