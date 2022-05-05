Avera Medical Minute
Morning showers, afternoon clouds

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few showers moving through southeastern parts of the region this morning. Those will continue moving to the north as we head through the morning hours. The rain will fizzle out gradually throughout the afternoon hours. Elsewhere, we’ll expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day and become partly cloudy by Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the 50s east with 60s out west. Sunshine is back for all of us on Friday as temperatures warm up into the 60s east and 70s west.

On Saturday, we’ll begin the day with nice weather with sunshine and a few clouds moving in from time to time. Highs will be in the 70s across the region! The wind will be picking up throughout the day and this will lead to some chances for rain mainly in central and western South Dakota by Saturday night. Those chances move east overnight Saturday into Sunday. The best chances for rain will be early Sunday morning. Highs will fall a few degrees on Sunday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Monday. There is a chance for severe weather on Monday mainly in southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we track these storms on Monday! This will be followed up by rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday followed by temperatures warming up into the 60s and 70s.

