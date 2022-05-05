Northwestern and Mount Marty roll to opening round wins in GPAC Softball Tourney

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern earned the home field in the GPAC softball tournament and it showed why in game one Wednesday when they shut down Concordia 8-0. Jordyn Kramer blasted a 2-run HR and Gwen Mikkelson had a 3 RBI’s for Shane Bouman’s team.

And the Lancers of Mount Marty also brought their bats in the second game of the day dominating the College of St. Mary 15-3. Karlee Arnold belted a grand slam and a 2-run HR for the Lancers and Abigail Page had a 2-run double.

Mount Marty then went on to beat Northwestern 5-3 to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

