Top plays from Baseball, Tennis and Softball
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU’s Drew Beazley made sure the Jacks had a grand time in Minneapolis, connecting on a grand slam that keyed their 12-6 victory over the Gophers.

Lincoln’s Gage Gohl and O’Gorman’s Alex Lupu go all out to try and get a point in their top flight singles match!

Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer had to dive to get her out.

While Tanner Brown barely had to move!

Topping our countdown is SDSU’s Tori Kniesche, who not only tossed her second no-hitter of the year, but recorded 20 of the 21 outs via the strikeout!

And those are your Plays of the Week!

