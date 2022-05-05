Sioux Falls-based marketing and advertising firm is working with “Bat Out of Hell- The Musical”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - HenkinSchultz, a Sioux Falls-based marketing, and advertising firm has been named the marketing agency for “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” to debut at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino this fall and return to London’s West End in 2023.

Officials say HenkinSchultz will be responsible for the messaging, advertising, digital and traditional media, design, and non-traditional marketing for the show. To commemorate the announcement, HenkinSchultz will be illuminating their building hellish red and adding special “Bat Out of Hell” window signage at their location just off 69th and Western.

“This is very exciting for us because it shows our creativity and talent can go up against the best in the world in one of the most exciting places in the world,” said Founder Kirby Schultz.

The award-winning hit production Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. When Raven falls in love with the rebellious Strat, all bets are off in this love-at-all-costs, rock-and rollercoaster story based on uncompromising youth.

Representatives say you can tune in on May 5, at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET for a performance from the Bat Out of Hell – The Musical cast, exclusively on Facebook.

Behind the production

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, UK casting by Anne Vosser and Vegas casting by Louanne Madorma.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as a previously unreleased song, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most. In Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, the chart-topping rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is produced by live theater juggernauts David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Ticket prices, performance times and casting for both productions to be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit BatOutOfHellVegas.com and find Bat Out of Hell – The Musical @LVbatoutofhell on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

