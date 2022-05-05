Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls celebrates Turquoise Takeover to promote lifesaving screening of lung cancer

Early screenings that detect lung cancer can be life-saving
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Lung Association in South Dakota is celebrating Turquoise Takeover to raise awareness of lung cancer and educate more people about life-saving screening from May 8-14.

The Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative’s annual Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to raise critical awareness of lung cancer, the nation’s leading cancer killer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE. Sioux Falls’ Mayor, Paul TenHaken, issued a proclamation recognizing next week as Turquoise Takeover.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state. In 2022 alone, it is estimated that 660 South Dakota residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer. But there is hope. The five-year survival rate – the percentage of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed – increased by a dramatic 33% in the past ten years,” said advocacy director of the Lung Association, Molly Collins. “Raising awareness and funds for lung cancer is more important than ever. We encourage our community to get involved in Turquoise Takeover.”

Officials say lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, the screening rate for high-risk individuals is just 5.7% nationwide and 10% in South Dakota. On May 10, the Lung Association will release new public service announcements for the groundbreaking “Saved By The Scan” campaign called A Hope Story. This new public service announcement educates people who smoke and used to smoke about the low-dose CT scan that can detect lung cancer in the early stages when the disease is more curable.

The “Saved by the Scan” campaign is making a difference. In fact, more than 750,000 Americans have learned if they are at high risk for lung cancer through the online quiz. If you smoke or smoked, learn more about lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org.

Turquoise Takeover Week was created by the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE – a national initiative uniting Americans against lung cancer in 2014. Learn other ways to get involved with Turquoise Takeover at LUNGFORCE.org/TurquoiseTakeover.

