Sioux Falls police remind food truck vendors they need to be licensed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department would like to remind food truck vendors they need to be licensed by the City of Sioux Falls in order to operate.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says if a food truck is not licensed, it may be shut down. He said there are forms to apply for a license available on their website SiouxFalls.Org.

