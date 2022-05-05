Sioux Falls structure fire leaves roughly 20 people displaced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls fire crews were called to the area of W. 43rd Street and S. Larch Avenue for a structure fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex around 6:30 AM, which led to one person jumping from the 3rd floor of the building.

Battalion Chief, Robert Dykstra says roughly 20 people were displaced and two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were able to save several ducks that were in the apartment.

