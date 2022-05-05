Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls structure fire leaves roughly 20 people displaced

Sioux Falls structure fire leaves roughly 20 people displaced
Sioux Falls structure fire leaves roughly 20 people displaced(Cordell Wright)
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls fire crews were called to the area of W. 43rd Street and S. Larch Avenue for a structure fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex around 6:30 AM, which led to one person jumping from the 3rd floor of the building.

Battalion Chief, Robert Dykstra says roughly 20 people were displaced and two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were able to save several ducks that were in the apartment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Business Owners Donate 200 tickets to Come From Away to first responders.
South Dakota business owners donate 200 theater tickets to first responders
South Dakota native Jake Kneeland has written two books on how to help improve your mental...
South Dakota author writes motivational books, offers online course
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Morning showers, afternoon clouds
Madison Police Department hosts public meeting on potential license plate cameras